[Newsmaker] ‘Fandom Politics’: When political supporters act like K-pop fans

"Jamchilla,“ a compound word of Rep. Lee Jae-myung and chincilla and ”Wonder Kun-hee“ are among the memes that capture the enthusiasm among the fandoms of the lawmaker and first lady. (A screenshot from online communities)

“Fandom politics” is the latest buzzword in South Korean politics.



It made headlines after Park Ji-hyun, a former co-head of the Democratic Party of Korea’s interim leadership committee, said last month that she would change her party to become a party “for the public, not for fandoms.”



Park made the remarks as she criticized the culture that “defended the faults of their own while chastising political opponents for smaller problems” in politics.



She has resigned alongside other emergency steering committee members following a crushing defeat in the local elections last week. But the debate about “fandom politics” shows no signs of stopping soon.



Fandom means the state of being a fan of someone or something but also refers to a group of fans regarded collectively as a community.



In the book “Fanocracy,” author David Meerman Scott argues that fandoms are the most powerful marketing force in the world and no longer just for celebrities, but any business or nonprofit that chooses to focus on inspiring and nurturing true fans.



More often than not, the word is associated with pop culture such as TV shows or artists -- think of the Harry Potter fandom or BTS and Blackpink fandoms known as Army and Blink, respectively.



In recent months, however, the word has kept appearing in political discourse across the political spectrum.



While regular political supporters decide to support politicians who align with their political views, political fandoms alter their views to be more in tune with their favorite politicians, said Kim Nae-hoon, a media culture researcher and the author of “Radical 20s: K-Populism and the Political.”



“Fandom politics is when you keep adjusting your political views in line with the person you support, I believe,” he said.



“Having fans who are voluntarily creating and sharing memes means a great asset to a politician.”





First lady’s fan club





First lady Kim Keon-hee, who is not a politician but a political figure tied to the right wing in power, has a growing online fandom. One fan club on web portal Naver alone has over 94,000 members.



In the online community, talking points refuting criticisms of Kim are listed for people to see, along with posts instructing members to organize and work toward a common goal are easily found.





First lady Kim Keon-hee sits next to President Yoon Suk-yeol in the presidential office in a photo released by her personal fan club. (KunheeSarang/Yonhap)

One pinned post encourages people to leave positive comments on a light-hearted story about Kim’s growing presence at public events as the first lady. Another post written by one member urges people to sign a petition against Seoul’s student rights ordinance, which has been introduced by liberal-minded educators.



Such coordinated moves are reminiscent of tactics deployed by some K-pop fandoms, often in hopes of amplifying positive media coverage of their favorite acts or drowning out negative comments.



While K-pop fans use hashtags, fixed phrases and memes to ensure more social media exposure for their favorite groups, political supporters use online spaces to seek to sway public opinion on the internet.



But the phrase “fandom culture” has also been used negatively in recent weeks -- a label to characterize one’s politics as not inclusive.



A recent photo of Kim and her husband, President Yoon Suk-yeol, taken in the presidential office and was uploaded through her personal fan club raised security concerns.



Rep. Lee Sang-min of the Democratic Party of Korea said fandoms amounted to “blind obedience” in a Facebook post on Sunday and called on his party to be revolutionized.



Though the label might be new, fandom politics has been around for a long time, said Kim.



“Politicians were idolized even more in the past. If we take it to extremes, you could argue that fandom politics has always been around, except that the phrase has been abused to disparage opponents in the last 10 years,” he said.





Democratic Party’s part





The first politician whose supporters were described as fans was former President Moon Jae-in.



Known as “Moonppa,” his avid supporters wield a strong presence on social media platforms, including Twitter, coming to his defense whenever he was criticized. Moon’s official Twitter account, the same account he used as president, also boasts 2 million followers.



In the paper titled “Dual characteristics of Moon Jae-in’s fandom,” professor Oh Hyun-chul at Chonbuk National University argues that Moon’s fandom is a typical example of the “new participation wave of political fandom” in South Korea’s political culture. The scholar cites leaving positive comments online, criticizing the media and creating merchandise as examples of fandom activities.





Flower wreaths near the main gate of the National Assembly sent by Rep. Lee Jae-myung’s loyal supporters on Tuesday celebrate the lawmaker’s return to politics. (Yonhap)