Business

SKC to sell PET film biz to Hahn & Co. for W1.6tr

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jun 8, 2022 - 15:15       Updated : Jun 8, 2022 - 15:15
A worker at SKC's production line in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, examines polyester film material. (SKC)
South Korean chemicals-to-materials firm SKC has inked a deal to sell its polyester film business to Seoul-based private equity firm Hahn & Co. for 1.6 trillion won ($1.27 billion) following a split-off, according to the firm’s regulatory filing Wednesday.

The deal, involving operations in Korea, China and the United States and a film processing unit, is anticipated to reach closure before the end of this year, the filing said.

SKC aims to use the proceeds to concentrate on its transition to being a sustainability-focused advanced materials company, which it has pursued since 2016. SKC supplies copper foil to secondary battery makers and fine ceramics to semiconductor chip makers.

SKC is Korea’s first company to have commercialized polyester film. Its usage ranges from magnetic strips for videotapes to display panels for smartphones and other consumer electronic goods. Its operations in 2021 recorded 68.9 billion won in operating profit and 1.13 trillion won in revenue, according to the company.

The share price of SKC was up 1.6 percent at 2:30 p.m. from the previous day’s closing price.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
