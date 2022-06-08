aespa to embark on global promotions ahead of July release

aespa (S.M. Entertainment)



Ahead of a highly anticipated new release this summer, girl group aespa is set to hold its ever-first US showcase in the Los Angeles area.



S.M. Entertainment said Tuesday that the four-piece act would meet American fans through “aespa Showcase SYNK in LA” at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, June 26. The quartet will perform its hits and new songs and enjoy talks with fans during the event, according to the agency.



The upcoming showcase marks a return stateside for aespa after the girl group played at the Coachella Music Festival in April.



The band will then go to Japan for its first Japanese showcase, “aespa Japan Premium Showcase 2022 SYNK,” at the PIA Arena in Yokohama on Aug. 6 and 7.



Aespa’s forthcoming global promotions were announced shortly after the act shared plans for a second EP.



The group recently said that it will drop a new album titled “Girls” on July 8, which will be rolled out in Korea and the US simultaneously.



Prior to the official album release, the band unveiled prerelease track “Illusion” on June 1. The group is also set to drop “Life’s Too Short” on June 24, an English-language track the group performed at Coachella as an unreleased song explicitly for the set.



Aespa’s second EP comes on the heels of its stellar achievements in a short period since its debut under K-pop powerhouse S.M. Entertainment in November 2020.



The quartet made its highly anticipated debut with megahit single “Black Mamba” in November 2020 with the concept of avatars and alter egos dubbed “ae.”



The band scored another hit with its follow-up “Next Level” in May 2021. The track was a remake of a track featured in 2019 film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” transforming it with hip-hop beats and creating back-to-back hits.



Girl group aespa performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 23. (S.M. Entertainment)