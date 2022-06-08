SK to hold strategic forum in San Jose

(SK Group)
SK Group said Wednesday its annual SK Global Forum will be held this week in San Jose, California, with some 30 company executives and local experts gathering to discuss the conglomerate’s future growth drivers.
During the three-day event that kicks off Friday in the US, five affiliates -- SK Innovation, SK Telecom, SK hynix, SK Siltron and SK C&C -- will hold sessions to share their business plans and market trends.
SK Innovation, the energy and materials unit, will offer a blueprint for its vision to transform into an eco-friendly energy company under the slogan “Carbon to Green.”
The group’s two chip business units, SK hynix and SK Siltron, will discuss their next-generation chips and materials, respectively, with an aim to further elevate their global competitiveness.
SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, is pouring resources into the US market. The company acquired Intel’s NAND business last year and set up a new entity, called Solidigm, in San Jose. It also plans to establish a research center there.
Since its launch in 2012, the annual forum has become a networking platform for SK executives to connect with local talents in Silicon Valley, the global tech hub.
This year, top executives including SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun and SK On President Jee Dong-seob are scheduled to attend the event.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)