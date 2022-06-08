 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

SK to hold strategic forum in San Jose

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Jun 8, 2022 - 14:07       Updated : Jun 8, 2022 - 14:07
(SK Group)
(SK Group)
SK Group said Wednesday its annual SK Global Forum will be held this week in San Jose, California, with some 30 company executives and local experts gathering to discuss the conglomerate’s future growth drivers.

During the three-day event that kicks off Friday in the US, five affiliates -- SK Innovation, SK Telecom, SK hynix, SK Siltron and SK C&C -- will hold sessions to share their business plans and market trends.

SK Innovation, the energy and materials unit, will offer a blueprint for its vision to transform into an eco-friendly energy company under the slogan “Carbon to Green.”

The group’s two chip business units, SK hynix and SK Siltron, will discuss their next-generation chips and materials, respectively, with an aim to further elevate their global competitiveness.

SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, is pouring resources into the US market. The company acquired Intel’s NAND business last year and set up a new entity, called Solidigm, in San Jose. It also plans to establish a research center there.

Since its launch in 2012, the annual forum has become a networking platform for SK executives to connect with local talents in Silicon Valley, the global tech hub.

This year, top executives including SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun and SK On President Jee Dong-seob are scheduled to attend the event.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114