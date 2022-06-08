 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's oldest TV host Song Hae dies at 95

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2022 - 11:12       Updated : Jun 8, 2022 - 11:12
Veteran television presenter Song Hae (KBS)
Veteran television presenter Song Hae (KBS)

Song Hae, South Korea's oldest TV presenter, died Wednesday. He was 95.

According to the police and hospital officials, he passed away in the morning at his home in southern Seoul.

He had been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment and released several times this year. He tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Born in 1927 in Hwanghae Province in present-day North Korea, Song crossed the inter-Korean border to the South during the 1950-53 Korean War.

He started his entertainment career in his 20s and worked as a comedian, singer, actor and radio DJ throughout his career.

He had a strong presence after he emceed KBS' "National Singing Contest," a nationwide singing competition show launched in 1980 on Sundays, in 1988.

Song was listed as the world's oldest TV music talent show host on the Guinness World Record for hosting the KBS show for 34 years.

While the program was suspended for more than a year due to the pandemic, he considered leaving the show, citing health issues.

He was survived by two daughters. (Yonhap)

