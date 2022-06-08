 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korea holds politburo session without leader Kim's attendance

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2022 - 09:58       Updated : Jun 8, 2022 - 09:58
Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the central committee of the Workers' Party, speaks during a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Tuesday, to decide on the agenda for a plenary session of the party's Central Committee scheduled to be held early this month, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (KCNA)
Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the central committee of the Workers' Party, speaks during a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Tuesday, to decide on the agenda for a plenary session of the party's Central Committee scheduled to be held early this month, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (KCNA)

North Korea held a ruling Workers' Party politburo meeting and decided on the agenda to be discussed at a key party meeting set for early this month, state media said Wednesday.

Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, presided over the political bureau meeting on Tuesday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.

The politburo meeting comes ahead of a plenary session of the Central Committee of the ruling party that the North said it would hold in early June to decide on a "series of important issues."

"The meeting decided on the agenda of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee, and examined and approved the important documents, including the report on the interim review of the work for implementing the Party and state policies to be submitted to the plenary meeting, and the discussion form and schedule of an enlarged plenary meeting and the selection of observers," the KCNA said.

North Korean state media has not yet reported on when the plenary meeting will be held but Tuesday's session suggests that the meeting is imminent.

The upcoming session has drawn keen attention from the outside world as it may provide a clue to the country's policy directions amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States, as well as the COVID-19 crisis and signs of a possible nuclear test. In South Korea, the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration was launched last month. The North has a track record of escalating tensions on the peninsula in the early months of a new South Korean government. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114