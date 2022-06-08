Hanwha Q Cells to build solar power plant in Wyoming

This photo, provided by Hanwha Q Cells on Tuesday, shows its 168-megawatt solar power plant, built in 2021, in the US state of Texas. (Hanwha Q Cells)

Hanwha Q Cells, the solar solutions unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Wednesday it is building a new solar power plant in the US state of Wyoming under an electricity supply deal with an energy firm.

The power supply deal with an unidentified firm calls for Hanwha to supply electricity to an energy company at negotiated prices on a long-term basis, it said in a release. It did not provide other details about the contract.

The construction of the 150-megawatt solar power plant in Wyoming aims for completion by the end of 2023. The plant will produce about 350 gigawatt hours of green electricity a year, enough to be used by some 390,000 South Koreans for about a year.

Hanwha Q Cells has taken part in large renewable energy projects here and abroad in a bid to firm up its foothold as a global energy solutions company.

Last year, it completed the construction of the 168-megawatt solar power plant in Texas and began developing a 380-megawatt-hour energy storage system in the same state. (Yonhap)