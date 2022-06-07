[Today’s K-pop] TXT to host 1st concert Japan in September

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will hold its first in-person concert in Japan in September, announced label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.



Under the title “Act: Lovesick in Japan,” the band will perform four times: in Osaka on Sept. 3-4 and in Chiba prefecture on Sept. 7-8.



The quintet released first Japanese studio album “Still Dreaming” and first Japanese EP “Chaotic Wonderland.” It also has been setting records on Japan’s Oricon charts. It put six consecutive albums at the top of Oricon’s weekly and combined weekly album rankings, becoming the first international artist to achieve the feat.



Meanwhile, the boy band will hold concerts in Seoul next month and will tour the US.



Twice’s Nayeon floats teaser for solo EP



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Nayeon of Twice shared a teaser trailer Tuesday for her upcoming first solo EP that is due out on June 24.



She turned into a range of different characters in the clip, from a classical movie heroine donning an elegant dress, to a vocalist on stage ready to belt out a tune.



A series of teaser contents will follow from tomorrow leading up to the full release of EP “Im Nayeon.” It is the singer’s full name and also can be read as “I am Nayeon.”



The EP will consist of seven tracks including “All Or Nothing,” for which she wrote the lyrics and “No Problem,” for which she collaborated with Felix of Stray Kids.



Last week she gave fans a sample of the main track “Pop!”, which boasts a catchy and upbeat melody. She will perform the song at “MTV Fresh Out Live” after a livestream with fans on the day of release.



Sunmi to return in June: report



(Credit: Abyss Company)



Sunmi will make a comeback at the end of this month, according to a local media report on Tuesday.



The songstress is in the last stage of preparing for the return, it said.



Her previous album was her third EP, “1/6,” from August last month. She wrote the lyrics for all six tracks and co-wrote the melodies of four. In March, she participated in the Equal X Spotify Singles project as a representative of Asia and dropped “Oh Sorry Ya.”



Last month, she put out “Fellowship,” the first original soundtrack for an NFT project called “Sunmiya Club.”



