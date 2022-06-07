[Photo News] UN-Habitat partners with Oceanix

UN-HABITAT PARTNERS WITH OCEANIX -- The UN-Habitat Korean National Committee signed a memorandum of understanding with Oceanix, a New York-based “blue tech” company, at its Yeouido office in Seoul on Tuesday. This agreement was designed to realize the world‘s first sustainable sea city pilot model, “Oceanix Busan,” unveiled at the UN headquarters in New York on April 26 as a successful business at the international level. From left are UN-Habitat Korean National Committee Secretary-General Kim Sun-ah, Chairman Choi Ki-rok and Oceanix co-founder Itai Madamombe. (UN-Habitat Korean National Committee)
