Seoul Independent Film Festival to introduce movies in Spain, Hong Kong

“Fighter,” directed by Jero Yun, will be screened during the 2nd Korea Fest BCN 2022 held at Cinemes Boliche in Barcelona, Spain, June 15-19. (SIFF)
Seoul Independent Film Festival will take part in film screening events to introduce Korean independent movies in Spain and Hong Kong.
The SIFF will introduce selected independent Korean films at Korea Fest BCN 2022, held at Cinemes Boliche in Barcelona, Spain for five days from June 15 to 19.
There will be an Indie Seoul section during the film festival in Spain, which will screen five selected works among films that were screened at the SIFF, including “Fighter,” directed by Jero Yun, and “Made in Rooftop,” directed by Kim Jho Gwang-soo.
Established last year, Korea Fest BCN is a Korean film festival organized by Cine Asia. More than 1,000 cinemagoers took part in the event last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to SIFF.
The SIFF is also jointly organizing a screening event titled “Woman Direct. Korean Indies!” with the Hong Kong Arts Center from June 22 to Aug. 13 at Louis Koo Cinema in Hong Kong.
The event in Hong Kong aims to introduce Korean independent films created by female directors. According to the SIFF, audiences in Hong Kong were especially interested in watching Korean films including “A Boy and Sunscreen,” directed by Ahn Ju-young, “Microhabitat,” directed by Jeon Go-woon, and “Lucky Chansil,” directed by Kim Cho-hee, at last year’s event.
This year’s event will introduce films directed by a different generation of female directors, including “Ten Month” directed by Namkoong Sun, “Ghost Walk” directed by Yu Eun-jeong and “Home Away From Home” directed by Jee Hye-won. There will also be a guest visit event where directors share their experiences and insights in creating movies with Hong Kong moviegoers.
Since 2018, the SIFF has been working on introducing Korean independent films overseas at film festivals held in more than 12 countries, including Switzerland, China, Hong Kong and Spain, as part of its overseas showcase project.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)