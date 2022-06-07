 Back To Top
Business

Hole-in-one insurance product sales on the rise

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 7, 2022 - 14:09       Updated : Jun 7, 2022 - 14:46
A Korean golfer practices his drive at the 2022 Golf Show held in Seoul. (Yonhap)
A Korean golfer practices his drive at the 2022 Golf Show held in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Short-term golf insurance products that cover hole-in-ones during golf rounds have become increasingly popular in South Korea as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, according to industry insiders on Tuesday.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, the insurance unit of Samsung Group, said that it sold 3,417 golf insurance products between January and May, more than a 10 percent increase from the same period last year.

The number of Korean golfers exceeded 5 million for the first time in 2021 despite the pandemic, according to data from the Korea Leisure Industry Institute.

Some golf insurance packages cover hole-in-ones alongside typical accidents and injuries that happen on the golf course. SFMI golf insurance has two products priced 20,000 won ($15.8) and 30,000 won that guarantee up to 3 million won and 5 million won, respectively, for hole-in-one celebrations and souvenirs.

A hole-in-one can lead to costly celebrations in Korea. as the golfer traditionally pays for an after party, donates a commemorative tree, pays for an after-match and tips the caddies.

There are also other insurance packages that allow up to a few million won to be given out to subscribers for a hole-in-one. Industry insiders speculate that most people purchase the insurance in hopes of winning this coverage.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
