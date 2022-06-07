Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’ to return with season 2

"All of Us Are Dead" (Netflix)
Global streaming service Netflix confirmed the return of its Korean zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” with a second season on Tuesday.
The zombie thriller, an adaptation of a legendary Korean webtoon of the same title by author Joo Dong-geun, revolves around Hyosan High School students fighting to survive in a zombie apocalypse.
With its introduction of new races of zombies -- immune and immortal -- and a different ending from the original webtoon, many fans have high expectations for the stories to continue with another season.
The four lead actors of the series -- Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hu -- appeared at Netflix’s Geeked Week event and announced the production of the second season to fans globally on Monday.
The message is to be available via Netflix’s official YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook channels by Friday.
Meanwhile, director Lee Jae-kyoo hinted that if the first season presented humanity‘s survival, the second season will talk about zombies’ survival, in an online press interview held in February.
“All of Us Are Dead” became the fourth Korean-language series to top Netflix’s weekly chart in short succession, following “Squid Game,” “Hellbound” and “The Silent Sea.” The zombie series also recorded 560.78 million hours viewed, making it the fourth most successful non-English TV series behind “Squid Game,” “Money Heist Part 5” and “Money Heist Part 4.”
The 12-part series, which premiered on Jan. 28, remains available on Netflix.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)