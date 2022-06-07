 Back To Top
National

Yoon names ambassadors to Japan, China, Russia, UN

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2022 - 09:48       Updated : Jun 7, 2022 - 10:31
This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows Yun Duk-min, who was tapped by President Yoon Suk-yeol as ambassador to Japan. (The presidential office)
President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday named ambassadors to China, Japan, Russia and the United Nations, completing a new lineup of the top envoys to all four major powers after selecting a new ambassador to the United States last month.

Yun Duk-min, a foreign policy expert who previously headed the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, was named ambassador to Tokyo, while Chung Jae-ho, a professor of Seoul National University, was named ambassador to Beijing.

Chang Ho-jin, a former ambassador to Cambodia, was named ambassador to Russia while former Ambassador to Britain Hwang Joon-kook was tapped as ambassador to the United Nations, the presidential office said.

The selections completed the lineup of ambassadors to the four major nations.

Last month, Yoon picked then Rep. Cho Tae-yong of the ruling People Power Party, who previously served as vice foreign minister, as his first ambassador to the United States.

Yun traveled to Japan in April as a member of then President-elect Yoon's policy consultation delegation, while Chung is a professor of political science and international relations at SNU and previously headed the university's China institute.

In other nominations, Yoon tapped Kim Joo-hyun, head of the Credit Finance Association, for chief of the Financial Services Commission; Heo Seoung-woo, a former member of Yoon's transition team, for presidential secretary for public proposals; and Yu Byung-chae, a culture ministry official, for presidential secretary for culture and sports. (Yonhap)

