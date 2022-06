McDonald’s McWings makes a comeback

Fast-food chain McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it has relaunched its limited edition side menu McWings.McWings is a fried chicken snack that comes with a complimentary dipping sauce. First released in 2014, McWings created a fad in 2019 when it sold out earlier than expected. It has since become a favorite seasonal menu among chicken maniacs for its crispiness and salty flavor, according to the burger franchise.“McDonald’s is presenting a wide range of chicken menus, including McWings, to cater to those among local customers who prefer chicken,” said a McDonald’s official.McWings are available for purchase at all local McDonald’s locations, and are sold in two, four, or eight pieces for 2,900 won, 5,500 won, or 10,900 won, respectively.By Lee Seung-ku ( seungku99@heraldcorp.com