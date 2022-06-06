 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

McDonald’s McWings makes a comeback

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Jun 6, 2022 - 14:41       Updated : Jun 6, 2022 - 14:42
A promotional image of the seasonal limited edition side menu McWings (McDonald’s Korea)
A promotional image of the seasonal limited edition side menu McWings (McDonald’s Korea)
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it has relaunched its limited edition side menu McWings.

McWings is a fried chicken snack that comes with a complimentary dipping sauce. First released in 2014, McWings created a fad in 2019 when it sold out earlier than expected. It has since become a favorite seasonal menu among chicken maniacs for its crispiness and salty flavor, according to the burger franchise.

“McDonald’s is presenting a wide range of chicken menus, including McWings, to cater to those among local customers who prefer chicken,” said a McDonald’s official.

McWings are available for purchase at all local McDonald’s locations, and are sold in two, four, or eight pieces for 2,900 won, 5,500 won, or 10,900 won, respectively.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114