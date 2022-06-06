McDonald’s McWings makes a comeback

A promotional image of the seasonal limited edition side menu McWings (McDonald’s Korea)
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it has relaunched its limited edition side menu McWings.
McWings is a fried chicken snack that comes with a complimentary dipping sauce. First released in 2014, McWings created a fad in 2019 when it sold out earlier than expected. It has since become a favorite seasonal menu among chicken maniacs for its crispiness and salty flavor, according to the burger franchise.
“McDonald’s is presenting a wide range of chicken menus, including McWings, to cater to those among local customers who prefer chicken,” said a McDonald’s official.
McWings are available for purchase at all local McDonald’s locations, and are sold in two, four, or eight pieces for 2,900 won, 5,500 won, or 10,900 won, respectively.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)