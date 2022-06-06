N. Korea reports 66,680 new fever cases

In this file photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on May 17, North Korean health care officials carry out disinfection work at Pyongyang Station in the capital. (KCNA)

North Korea reported 66,680 more suspected COVID-19 cases Monday.

More than 66,680 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The total number of fever cases in the country with a population of 25 million since late April came to more than 4.13 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 4.01 million have recovered and 127,620 are being treated, it added.

On May 12, the North disclosed a COVID-19 outbreak. The daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15. (Yonhap)