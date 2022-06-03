Seoul provides $3 million to WFP's Ukraine relief project

A protester holds a sign to protest against the war in Ukrain at a public demonstration event held in Seoul on May 29. (Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign ministry has provided $3 million to the World Food Programme's emergency relief project toward Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said Friday.

The WFP said about $2 million will be allocated for food and cash assistance, and logistics support for the recent UN Flash appeal for Ukraine, and $1 million will be channeled to the WFP's aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

"The support from the Korean Government and the people of Korea will enable us to reach the most vulnerable communities in Ukraine and refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine since the crisis," said Yun Seon-hee, director of the WFP's Korea Office.

According to the office, Seoul previously donated $1.5 million to the UN food agency's Ukraine-related relief activities in March. (Yonhap)