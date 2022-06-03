 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Seoul provides $3 million to WFP's Ukraine relief project

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2022 - 20:50       Updated : Jun 3, 2022 - 20:50

A protester holds a sign to protest against the war in Ukrain at a public demonstration event held in Seoul on May 29. (Yonhap)
A protester holds a sign to protest against the war in Ukrain at a public demonstration event held in Seoul on May 29. (Yonhap)
South Korea's foreign ministry has provided $3 million to the World Food Programme's emergency relief project toward Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said Friday.

The WFP said about $2 million will be allocated for food and cash assistance, and logistics support for the recent UN Flash appeal for Ukraine, and $1 million will be channeled to the WFP's aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

"The support from the Korean Government and the people of Korea will enable us to reach the most vulnerable communities in Ukraine and refugees who have fled to Moldova from Ukraine since the crisis," said Yun Seon-hee, director of the WFP's Korea Office.

According to the office, Seoul previously donated $1.5 million to the UN food agency's Ukraine-related relief activities in March. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114