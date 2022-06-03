So Ji-sub returns with MBC’s ‘Doctor Lawyer’

Actor So Ji-sub poses for photos before an online press conference Friday. (MBC)



Top actor So Ji-sub is making his much-anticipated TV drama comeback in MBC legal series “Doctor Lawyer.”



“I have been in many press conferences for my previous projects, but I think I am always getting nervous before showcasing a series to talk about it,” So said with a smile of excitement during an online press conference Friday.



Making his return for the first time after winning the grand prize in the 2018 MBC Drama Awards, So was certain that his upcoming series would satisfy many drama fans.



“Ranging from the thrilling storylines to splendid performances from all the actors, ‘Doctor Lawyer’ will be a hit series. If you don’t watch our series, you will have a hard time finding something to talk about with your friends,” the actor joked.



TV director Lee Yong-suk, who has been behind hit dramas “Iljimae (One Blossom Branch)” (2008), “The Great Seer” (2013) and more, believed that “Doctor Lawyer” personally meant something special.



So Ji-sub answers questions in an online press conference. (MBC)



“In my long career as a director, I have produced many drama series in various genres, including comedies, period dramas, thrillers, actions, noir and soap operas. But I have never produced a medical drama,” Lee said.



Though the director denied intentionally avoiding the medical genre, Lee admitted he did keep a certain distance.



“Because we have to shoot the scenes from different angles, a lot of time is required for operation scenes. You have to study a lot to have a good understanding about medicine as well. I knew this was a difficult path, but I wanted to expand my ability as a creator,” the director added.



So Ji-sub stars as medical lawsuit attorney Han Yi-han in “Doctor Lawyer.” (MBC)