Yeo Jin-goo, Moon Ga-young reunite in ‘Link: Eat, Love, Kill’

Co-stars Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young pose before an online press conference for “Link: Eat, Love, Kill” on Thursday. (tvN)



Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young, who first worked together in SBS period drama “Jamyunggo” (2009), are certain that their chemistry in upcoming rom-com “Link: Eat, Love, Kill” will be unmatched, as they have known each other since 2009.



“We have worked together in two historical dramas as child actors and shared a lot of memories. Our reunion definitely helped me and Ga-young play a couple in a romance series, making our characters more emotional,” Yeo said in an online press conference Thursday.



Helmed by director Hong Jong-chan, who has been behind hit series including “Master’s Sun” (2013), “Live Up To Your Name, Dr. Heo” (2017) and “Juvenile Justice,” tvN’s upcoming series “Link: Eat, Love, Kill” revolves around a man, whose feelings are connected to others to share the same emotions.



“I thought my role as the young chef Eun Kye-hoon, who can ‘link’ and feel another person‘s emotions, was pretty fascinating. At the same time, I was worried about how to perform the link phenomenon and present it to the viewers. I had many discussions with the director and the staff. They helped me a lot,” Yeo said.



Yeo Jin-goo plays chef Eun Kye-hoon in “Link: Eat, Love, Kill.” (tvN)



The director, for his part, dismissed Yeo’s praise and complimented the actor, saying the performance was solely to his own credit.



“There are some performances with which I can help as a director. But Yeo’s link-related performances were something that I could only step back and watch. After witnessing the actor’s ability to play such a wide range of emotions in a single series, it was understandable why many directors, actors and viewers praise him as the go-to actor,” the director said.



When asked about how he created the TV drama, Hong said that “emotional link” was something he had had in mind for a long time.



“Many people say that if you have a friend who can sincerely understand you, you can overcome any obstacle. I wanted to ask the viewers if they have such a close person next to them or if they are trying to understand their loved ones,” Hong added.



Returning to drama after starring in tvN series “True Beauty” (2020), Moon hoped viewers would feel the same excitement she had when she read the script.



Moon Ga-young stars as job seeker Noh Da-hyun in “Link: Eat, Love, Kill.” (tvN)