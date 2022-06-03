N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 100,000 for 4th day

In this file photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency on May 20, 2022, health care officials carry out disinfection work at the Pyongyang Central Zoo. (KCNA)

North Korea reported more than 80,000 new fever cases Friday, with the daily count remaining under 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Over 82,160 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 3.91 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which more than 3.76 million have recovered and at least 153,720 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15. The figure has remained under 100,000 since Monday after reaching over 100,710 cases on Sunday.

"The Cabinet and provincial people's committees have taken practical measures for ensuring the smooth supply and sale of food and prioritized the supply of food to quarantine places," the KCNA said in an English-language article.

On Wednesday alone, it added, more than 190 types of medicine were supplied to every province "to ensure the mobility and regional balance in the supply of medicines."

Observers here have expressed concerns over the potential impact of the virus' outbreak in the impoverished country, known for its dilapidated health care system and chronic food shortages.

On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and soon implemented nationwide lockdowns as it declared a shift to the "maximum emergency" virus control system. (Yonhap)