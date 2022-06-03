Police looking into online post threatening terror attack at Yoon's home

Police are investigating an online post threatening a terror attack at the home of President Yoon Suk-yeol in southern Seoul, officials said Friday.

The post was uploaded on the online community FM Korea at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, threatening to launch a terror attack at Yoon's house at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the police officials.

After an unidentified person reported the post to the National Intelligence Service, the Seocho Police Station beefed up security around Yoon's home, including deploying a team of police commandos, officials said.

Police said they are currently trying to track down the IP address used to make the post.

Since taking office, Yoon has been commuting from his private home in southern Seoul as he relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in line with his campaign pledge to come closer and connect better with people.

After moving the presidential office to Yongsan Ward, Yoon decided to use what previously was the foreign minister's official residence as the presidential residence. Yoon plans to move into the new residence as soon as its renovation is complete. (Yonhap)