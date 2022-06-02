 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

CL to star in EBS ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 17:19       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 17:19
CL plays Sharki L in an upcoming episode of EBS’ “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (The Pinkfong Co.)
CL plays Sharki L in an upcoming episode of EBS’ “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (The Pinkfong Co.)

Pinkfong, the company behind the hit YouTube “Baby Shark Dance,” is teaming up with Korean singer and rap superstar CL.

The company announced Thursday that CL will voice the character of Sharki L, the Korean version of Sharki B who originally starred in a Nickelodeon “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” episode in April.

“Considering her fearless character and splendid performances as an artist, we decided CL is the perfect voice actor for Sharki L when we scheduled to release the Korean version of the animation series on EBS,” Pinkfong said in a press release.

Sharki L, originally inspired by American rap icon Cardi B, is set to appear in “The Seaweed Sway,” an upcoming episode of EBS’ “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

It features Baby Shark, widely known as Ollie, and his best friend William meeting Sharki L and learning a new song and dance.

“The Seaweed Sway” episode is scheduled to air at 5:30 p.m., July 3, on EBS 1TV.
Sharki L (The Pinkfong Co.)
Sharki L (The Pinkfong Co.)

Celebrating its collaboration with CL, Pinkfong is also scheduled to reveal various digital content featuring CL at 6 p.m., Friday, on its official YouTube channel “Pinkfong.”

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114