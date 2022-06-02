CL to star in EBS ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

CL plays Sharki L in an upcoming episode of EBS’ “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” (The Pinkfong Co.)



Pinkfong, the company behind the hit YouTube “Baby Shark Dance,” is teaming up with Korean singer and rap superstar CL.



The company announced Thursday that CL will voice the character of Sharki L, the Korean version of Sharki B who originally starred in a Nickelodeon “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” episode in April.



“Considering her fearless character and splendid performances as an artist, we decided CL is the perfect voice actor for Sharki L when we scheduled to release the Korean version of the animation series on EBS,” Pinkfong said in a press release.



Sharki L, originally inspired by American rap icon Cardi B, is set to appear in “The Seaweed Sway,” an upcoming episode of EBS’ “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”



It features Baby Shark, widely known as Ollie, and his best friend William meeting Sharki L and learning a new song and dance.



“The Seaweed Sway” episode is scheduled to air at 5:30 p.m., July 3, on EBS 1TV.



Sharki L (The Pinkfong Co.)