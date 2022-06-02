New infections below 10,000 amid virus slowdown

COVID-19 testing kits and masks are prepared at a reserve forces training camp in Seocho, southern Seoul, on Thursday, amid eased virus curbs. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Thursday due to fewer tests being conducted amid the previous day's local elections.

The country added 9,898 COVID-19 infections, including 32 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,129,313, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Daily infections have shown a downward trend after posting an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

The death toll came to 24,212, up 15 from Wednesday, with the fatality rate at 0.13 percent, the KDCA said.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 176, down from 188 the previous day.

To reflect the downward trend in infections, health authorities have taken measures to return to pre-pandemic normalcy in recent weeks.

Starting Wednesday, international arrivals are allowed to take only one polymerase chain reaction test within the first three days of arrival, in the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions and in line with border reopenings in other countries.

Rapid antigen tests that had been required for inbound travelers by the end of the first week of arrival are now a recommendation.

The maximum age of minors exempted from self-isolation has been raised to 11 from 5.

Also on Wednesday, the government began to shut down most makeshift COVID-19 testing stations and temporary treatment centers across the country. Authorities said they will increase the number of private clinics and local hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment.

As of Wednesday, 44.59 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.3 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.

More than 4.1 million people, or 8 percent, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)