 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Renault Korea, 5 others to recall some 42,000 vehicles over faulty parts, software errors

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:51       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:51
This image, provided by the transport ministry on Thursday, shows Renault Korea Motors' XM3 to be recalled over faulty parts. (Yonhap)
This image, provided by the transport ministry on Thursday, shows Renault Korea Motors' XM3 to be recalled over faulty parts. (Yonhap)

Renault Korea Motors and five other carmakers will voluntarily recall nearly 42,000 vehicles to fix part defects and software errors to better ensure their safety, Seoul's transport ministry said Thursday.

Renault Korea will recall 28,892 cars of two models, including the XM3, as a damaged fuel pump impeller could cause the cars to stall, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

It is the second time for the carmaker to recall the models over the impeller problem. The company first recalled the vehicles in July last year over the issue, but the problem remains unfixed, the ministry said.

Stellantis Korea will recall a total of 7,605 vehicles from 13 models, including the Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi, due to the lack of durability in parts inside their high pressure pump.

A total of 4,056 units of two models, including the Model Y, will be recalled over software errors and the subsequent touch-screen display malfunctions, which could raise chances of accident, according to the ministry.

Mercedes-Benz will also recall 1,077 units of its EQA 250 model, as they failed to meet safety standards due to software errors in the airbag control unit.

The ministry said it plans to fine the German carmaker after reviewing its recall and other correction measures.

Ninety-three cars of three other models from Mercedes-Benz, 13 cars of Ford Sales & Services Korea Inc. and 10 units of Maserati's MC20 will be recalled over problems in auto parts, according to the ministry.

The companies will contact vehicle owners via mail or mobile text message and provide repair and replacement services free of charge, it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114