Renault Korea, 5 others to recall some 42,000 vehicles over faulty parts, software errors

This image, provided by the transport ministry on Thursday, shows Renault Korea Motors' XM3 to be recalled over faulty parts. (Yonhap)

Renault Korea Motors and five other carmakers will voluntarily recall nearly 42,000 vehicles to fix part defects and software errors to better ensure their safety, Seoul's transport ministry said Thursday.

Renault Korea will recall 28,892 cars of two models, including the XM3, as a damaged fuel pump impeller could cause the cars to stall, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

It is the second time for the carmaker to recall the models over the impeller problem. The company first recalled the vehicles in July last year over the issue, but the problem remains unfixed, the ministry said.

Stellantis Korea will recall a total of 7,605 vehicles from 13 models, including the Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi, due to the lack of durability in parts inside their high pressure pump.

A total of 4,056 units of two models, including the Model Y, will be recalled over software errors and the subsequent touch-screen display malfunctions, which could raise chances of accident, according to the ministry.

Mercedes-Benz will also recall 1,077 units of its EQA 250 model, as they failed to meet safety standards due to software errors in the airbag control unit.

The ministry said it plans to fine the German carmaker after reviewing its recall and other correction measures.

Ninety-three cars of three other models from Mercedes-Benz, 13 cars of Ford Sales & Services Korea Inc. and 10 units of Maserati's MC20 will be recalled over problems in auto parts, according to the ministry.

The companies will contact vehicle owners via mail or mobile text message and provide repair and replacement services free of charge, it added. (Yonhap)