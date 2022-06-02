 Back To Top
National

Miryang wildfire continues for 3rd day, nearly 650 ha of woodland scorched

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2022 - 09:45       Updated : Jun 2, 2022 - 11:06
This photo provided by the Korea Forest Service shows firefighters battling a wildfire in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Korea Forest Service)
This photo provided by the Korea Forest Service shows firefighters battling a wildfire in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Korea Forest Service)

MIRYANG -- Dozens of firefighting helicopters battled to bring a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang under control Thursday, as the blaze continued for the third day, scorching nearly 650 hectares of woodland, authorities said.

The fire that broke out on a hill in Miryang, around 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, early Tuesday, is continuing to spread rapidly, driven by strong winds and a dry spell.

Forestry and firefighting authorities dispatched 53 helicopters to resume their firefighting operation as soon as the sun rose and plan to send 2,400 personnel to join the battle later in the day.

The choppers included 16 from the Army and three from the Air Force, according to the defense ministry. The military also plans to send some 590 service members to aid the firefighting efforts on Thursday.

The blaze has burned an estimated 649 ha of forestland as of 6 a.m. while the fire extinguishing rate dwindled to 37 percent from the 62 percent registered Wednesday evening as the blaze spread further.

No casualties or property damage have been reported yet.

The Korea Forest Service retained its highest Level-3 wildfire response posture as of Thursday. (Yonhap)

