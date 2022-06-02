Yoon says he takes election results as people's call to revive economy

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) greeting citizens during a visit to a traditional market in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday. (The presidential office)

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday he takes the results of the local elections as a call from the people to revive the economy and improve their livelihoods.

Yoon issued the statement through his spokesperson as the results of Wednesday's local elections and parliamentary by-elections were being finalized, with the ruling People Power Party securing 12 of the 17 key mayoral and gubernatorial races.

"I thank the people as the local elections ended smoothly through mature civic awareness," he was quoted as saying by his spokesperson Kang In-sun.

"I take the election results as the people's call to revive the economy and take better care of their livelihoods," he said.

The elections came less than a month after Yoon took office on May 10, strengthening the mandate of the new administration to pursue its agenda.

"The people's lives are very difficult. The most urgent task is to restore economic vibrancy," Yoon continued. "For this, I will navigate the difficulties hand in hand with local governments. The Yoon Suk-yeol government will put all of its energy into stabilizing the public's livelihoods with the attitude that the first, second and third (most important thing) is the economy." (Yonhap)