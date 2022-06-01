 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea vows all-out efforts to put out wildfire in southeast

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 21:35       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 21:35

A chopper drops water to put out the flames in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday. (Korea Forest Service)
A chopper drops water to put out the flames in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday. (Korea Forest Service)
The South Korean government on Wednesday mobilized 57 choppers to help contain a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang, while vowing to make all-out efforts to put out the blaze.

The fire broke out on the previous day on a hill in Miryang, around 280 km southeast of Seoul. As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters said about 62 percent of the blaze had been brought under control.

The number of helicopters sent to the scene is higher than 51 deployed to fight another wildfire that broke out across Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Provinces in March.

The government also sent around 1,800 personnel, including firefighters and police officers, to fight the fire that has affected 544 hectares of land so far. The Korea Forest Service earlier issued the highest wildfire response level of three.

The all-out efforts to fight the wildfire came after President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed related agencies the previous day to "swiftly mobilize all available equipment and personnel" and "put all of their energy into quickly putting out the wildfire." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114