Parliamentary by-election results of joint exit polls released

KBS, MBC and SBS have announced the results of their joint exit polls regarding the two key parliamentary by-elections.
According to the exit polls, Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung has the upper hand in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, and the People Power Party’s candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has the upper hand in the Bundang-gu constituency of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.
In Gyeyang-gu, Lee polled at 54.1 percent, with his opponent Yoon Hyung-sun of the People Power Party trailing at 45.9 percent, for a margin of 8.2 percent.
In the Bundang race, Ahn was seen as prevailing with 64 percent in the exit poll, while Kim Byung-kwan of the Democratic Party followed at 36 percent, for a margin of 28 percent.
General programming channels, news channels and portal sites can quote the results of the exit survey starting from 7:45 p.m., 15 minutes after voting officially ends.
The exit polls were conducted jointly by the three terrestrial broadcasters of South Korea, Ipsos Corp., Korea Research International and Korea Research.
By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
