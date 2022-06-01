 Back To Top
National

Oh Se-hoon leads the Seoul mayoral local election

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 20:18       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 21:31
Incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) cheers as he watches the exit poll results in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (center) cheers as he watches the exit poll results in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Oh Se-hoon of the ruling People Power Party is headed for a landslide win in the Seoul mayoral election, with exit polls putting him at 58.7 percent of the votes.

The exit polls, compiled jointly by terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, showed Song Young-gil of the Democratic Party of Korea with 40.2 percent of the votes.

For the governorship of Gyeonggi Province, exit polls forecast a close race between the ruling and the main opposition parties, with only 0.6 percentage point separating them.

Former lawmaker Kim Eun-hye of the ruling party was seen in the lead for the nation’s most populous region with 49.4 percent, compared to 48.8 percent for former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon of the Democratic Party.

By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
