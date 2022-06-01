 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Parliamentary by-election’s result of joint exit poll released

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 21:36       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 21:40
Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo gained the upper hand in the exit poll of the parliamentary by-election. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo gained the upper hand in the exit poll of the parliamentary by-election. (Yonhap)

KBS, MBC and SBS have announced the results of their joint exit polls regarding the two key parliamentary by-elections.

According to the exit polls, Democratic Party of Korea candidate Lee Jae-myung has the upper hand in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, and the People Power Party’s candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has the upper hand in the Bundang-gu constituency of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

In Gyeyang-gu, Lee polled at 54.1 percent, with his opponent Yoon Hyung-sun of the People Power Party trailing at 45.9 percent, for a margin of 8.2 percent.

In the Bundang race, Ahn was seen as prevailing with 64 percent in the exit poll, while Kim Byung-kwan of the Democratic Party followed at 36 percent, for a margin of 28 percent.

General programming channels, news channels and portal sites can quote the results of the exit survey starting from 7:45 p.m., 15 minutes after voting officially ends.

The exit polls were conducted jointly by the three terrestrial broadcasters of South Korea, Ipsos Corp., Korea Research International and Korea Research.

Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114