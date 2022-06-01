 Back To Top
National

Ruling party wins 10 of 17 key local election races: exit poll

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 19:51       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 20:02

The ruling People Power Party was projected to win 10 of the 17 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial posts, including Seoul mayor, in Wednesday's local elections, according to a joint exit poll by three major TV broadcasters.

The main opposition Democratic Party was expected to grab four posts, including the governorships in the Jeolla provinces, according to the poll conducted by KBS, MBC and SBS.

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Three races, including the contest for Gyeonggi govenor, were too close to call.

In a separate exit poll by broadcaster JTBC, the PPP was projected to win nine metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial posts.

Being contested in this year's local elections are 17 metropolitan mayoralties and provincial governorships, 226 lower-level administrative leadership positions, as well as 872 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,988 in lower-level local councils.

The elections came less than a month after President Yoon Suk-yeol took office. (Yonhap)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
