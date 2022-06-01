[From the Scene] Local elections kick off, votes cast to support new administration or hold it in check

Voters on Wednesday went to polling stations for the local elections as rival parties hoped for a favorable outcome with each claiming that support for their candidates would impact the future of the country.
While the ruling People Power Party hoped to pull out wins over the Democratic Party of Korea to give the new administration a needed boost, the main opposition party aimed to make up for its loss in the March 9 presidential election.
The divergence was apparent among voters who visited polling places beginning from the early morning Wednesday.
“I voted to support the president, and I only considered which party the candidates are from when casting my vote,” a woman in her 50s, surnamed Lee, said in front of a polling station located in Incheon. Lee, who described herself as not a big fan of elections, added she decided to vote in this election mainly due to her dislike of the main opposition party.
Other voters said they voted largely in favor of the Democratic Party so that the main opposition party could keep the new Yoon Suk-yeol administration in check.
A 36-year-old man surnamed Son in Nowon-gu, northern Seoul, said, “I voted in hopes that the ruling party and the main opposition party could strike a balance.”
In terms of the Seoul mayoral election, many voters anticipated that Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party would win over the main opposition party’s Song Young-gil, regardless of which party they supported.
Voters at the polls pointed to housing issues as the most pressing concerns they wanted the next mayor to work on.
Kim, a voter in her 50s, said she expected Oh to win the mayoral election, even though she supports the Democratic Party. “Oh seems to have expertise in city affairs and is well-experienced.”
Voters in favor of Oh most hoped that he could solve housing issues among many other issues regarding the city. “There are many housing issues (that the next mayor should try to solve), including rising housing costs and a lack of quality housing options for the younger population,” said Park, a female voter aged 29.
Some anticipated a crushing win for Oh over Song.
“I don’t think anyone from the main opposition party could win over Oh,” said Nam, a 49-year-old man. “Regardless of which side wins, I hope that candidates keep their promises regarding the supply of rental housing,” he added.
At 14,465 polling stations across the country, people voted to decide who would take 17 metropolitan mayoralties and provincial governorships, 226 lower-level administrative leadership positions, 872 seats in provincial and metropolitan councils and 2,988 in lower-level local councils.
But with so many candidates on the ballot, some voters complained of difficulties in reviewing the details for, such as their backgrounds and policies.
“I thought I should cast a vote to make the country a better place,” a female voter surnamed Lee, 26, said when asked why she came out to vote at a polling station in Daerim-dong. She, however, added she could not go over all the details in the informational pamphlets she was provided simply because there was too much to read and check.
Some foreigners who are eligible to vote in local elections in South Korea also participated Wednesday.
An ethnic Korean from China surnamed Li, 24, said she thinks she is eligible since the law allows foreign nationals who have lived in the country for three or more years after obtaining permanent residency to vote in local elections. “I feel I should vote even more so since I also pay taxes in Seoul.”
Li, however, also noted that she was aware of the negative perspective that a number of Koreans have about foreign permanent residents having the right to vote. “Some people talk behind my back when I say I vote in the local elections.”
Li took special note of Gyeonggi Province governor candidate Kim Eun-hye’s comment about foreign nationals’ right to vote in South Korea, in which Kim bluntly said the country should introduce stricter measures to sort out which foreign nationals get to vote.
In South Korea, there are currently about 126,668 foreign nationals who are eligible to vote in local elections. Of the total, 99,969 are Chinese, accounting for 78.9 percent.
However, while the total number of foreign nationals eligible to vote is significant, few have actually gone to the polls in past local elections.
“I think not many foreign nationals, especially those from China, use their right to vote in South Korea because candidates in the local elections usually make policy decisions that are not in favor of Chinese living in the country,” Li said.
By Hwang Dong-hee, Lee Jung-youn, Lee Yoon-seo, Lim Jae-seong and Shim Woo-hyun
By Hwang Dong-hee, Lee Jung-youn, Lee Yoon-seo, Lim Jae-seong and Shim Woo-hyun
