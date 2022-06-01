[From the Scene] In key battlegrounds, ex-presidential hopefuls eye National Assembly seats

By-elections are going down Wednesday for National Assembly seats vacated by lawmakers running for municipal and gubernatorial offices. The day’s biggest races are for two ex-presidential hopefuls, who are each eyeing one of seven coveted seats now up for grabs. Gyeyang: Democratic Party seat at risk of flipping
In Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, a traditionally left-leaning and low-profile electorate, a sense of betrayal was palpable among voters.
Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil, who represented the district for a total of five terms, left his seat to run for Seoul mayor instead. In Song’s place, Lee Jae-myung, who was freshly defeated in the March presidential election by Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, announced a surprise bid last month.
Outside a polling station, Choi Eun-jung, 41, who said she has been a “longtime Democratic Party supporter,” said she found the move to be “abrupt.”
“He doesn’t know the city. His entire political career, he’s had nothing to do with the city. I think it’s just kind of out of the blue,” she said.
Lee is up against People Power Party’s Yun Hyung-sun, who has been a local doctor for more than 25 years. The race is turning out to be unexpectedly competitive, with Lee ahead by only a thin margin.
On Lee running for Gyeyang-gu, a 24-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “He probably thought he could count on Gyeyang-gu people’s loyalty (to the Democratic Party).”
She said while she understands “it’s probably a strategic thing that Song traded places with Lee,” the Democratic Party “should have given more thought about how people of Gyeyang might feel about this.”
Some said they were switching from their usual party allegiance.
“This time, I’m rooting for the conservative candidate. I think he has a good chance of winning,” said a 74-year-old who said he’s lived in Gyeyang-gu for most of his adult life. “The Democratic Party has had a foothold here for too long. I don’t mind change.”
Han Kyu-hyeong, 22, said although he didn’t have a particular preference, he was considering the “balance of seats in the National Assembly” -- where currently the Democratic Party holds an overwhelming majority -- as he cast his vote. “Right now the balance is tipped in one side’s favor, and I don’t think that’s good for our democracy,” he said.Bundang: Easy victory for political bigwig?
In Bundang, Gyeonggi Province, another former presidential candidate -- Ahn Cheol-soo -- is vying for a chance. Ahn, who merged his campaign with Yoon’s mid-race, is outcompeting his Democratic Party rival Kim Byoung-gwan in the polls by around 58 percent versus 28 percent.
Bundang is not a predominantly liberal or conservative city, having elected candidates across all spectrums in the last three parliamentary elections. Kim had held a seat here after beating a People Power Party opponent in 2016.
“Ahn’s had a business here, so as a resident I like a candidate who’s been around and knows the neighborhood,” said a woman in her 50s, who came to vote with her daughter and husband.
For some voters, recalibrating the balance of power in the Democratic Party-dominant National Assembly is among the top considerations, more so than which candidate they preferred.
A Bundang native in his 20s said he was voting for the People Power Party because he “didn’t like” how the previous Democratic President Moon Jae-in ran the country.
“I guess Ahn is OK, I’m not a supporter or anything like that. I just feel like the last administration was very cliquey, if you know what I mean. That’s what happens when a certain party holds too much power,” he said.
“I think the two major parties should check and balance each other,” said a 36-year-old. “The Democratic Party has too many seats, and they’re just single-handedly passing bills into laws. So I’m voting to offset that concentration of power.”
Ahn, a mainstay in Korean politics and a three-time presidential contender, enjoys the advantage of publicity.
“Ahn’s a big name, but he’s not all that popular. He’s switched parties one too many times,” said a woman in her 60s.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
), Lee Jung-youn (goldfish3854@heraldcorp.com
), Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com
)