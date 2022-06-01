Kakao’s ‘metaverse work’ system faces internal resistance

Kakao Pangyo Headquarters in Gyeonggi Province (Kakao)
South Korean tech giant Kakao said Wednesday that it will revise its “metaverse work” system that would allow employees to work remotely but instead be connected online at all times, after it drew ire over excessive monitoring.
Kakao CEO Namkoong Whon said in an announcement to staff that he will consider changing the ground rules, including mandatory real-time voice calls among colleagues and set working hours.
“After the beta test of the new work system, team members can vote whether they would need to adopt the real-time voice communication policy,” Namkoong said.
Under the so-called metaverse work system, which the company announced on Monday, employees would work remotely and connect with colleagues virtually.
They would use Kakao Work, a business messenger, that allows text messaging, voice and video calls. In particular, interactive team meetings and communication will take place through real-time chatting apps including Discord, it added.
It also set mandatory working hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Previously, the company had a flexible work hour policy, which allowed workers to control when they start work and what time they leave.
With the new system, employees would work online for four days a week. For the remaining day, they will have to meet offline for meetings but not necessarily at the office.
The new working system is scheduled to begin from July 1, effectively ending the work-from-home arrangement since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in 2020.
But the announcement prompted an immediate backlash from employees who turned to posting their grievances on an in-house online community space.
“In order for real-time voice chatting to work, the laptop speaker has to be on at all times. For those who can’t turn on the speaker, one has to put on earphones for eight hours a day,” one anonymous Kakao staffer wrote. “Even though we have built trust after adopting a work-from-home arrangement, (the new work policy) is designed to spy on employees.”
Other staffers likened the virtual work system to a panopticon prison, a design in which prison cells are arranged in a circle around a central observation tower so that inmates can be monitored at all times.
Some blasted the policy on setting core mandatory work hours, saying that it defeats the purpose of one of Kakao’s employee benefits.
“Flexible working hours was the key reason why employees opted to work for Kakao despite a low income. Kakao was known as a symbol of innovative work culture, but it went backward like the rest of existing companies,” another unnamed Kakao staffer said.
Despite growing outrage from employees, Kakao said it would not scrap the new work policy.
By Byun Hye-jin
