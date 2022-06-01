[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Korean street toast

Korean street toast (Holly Ford)
Korean street toast is a popular breakfast on the go. This sandwich packs egg, cabbage, carrot, ham and cheese between slices of buttery toasted bread. It’s the salty and sweet taste from the unusual condiment combination that will make you swoon.
Who would have thought this odd Korean sandwich would become a worldwide sensation that everyone wants to make at home? This Korean street toast recipe is something you should try yourself to believe that it is not as bad as it sounds.Ingredients
- 1/4 cabbage, thinly shredded
- 1/2 carrot, thinly shredded
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 4 eggs
- a pinch of salt
- 4 tbsp butter
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 4 tbsp ketchup
- 4 slices deli ham
- 8 slices sandwich breadInstructions
1. Beat eggs in a large mixing bowl and add the shredded cabbage, carrot, green onion and a pinch of salt; mix well.
2. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter on a skillet over medium-low heat. Spoon in a portion of egg and vegetable mixture, and spread it around to about the size of your sandwich bread.
3. Cook the egg omelet two to three minutes on one side and flip. Cook until golden brown. Transfer the omelet to a plate and repeat the next batch.
4. Heat ham slices briefly, about 30-60 seconds; set aside.
5. Melt remaining tablespoon of butter and toast the sandwich bread until golden and crisp.
To assemble, put a piece of egg omelet on the toast. Sprinkle about 2 teaspoon of sugar (or however much you desire), and squirt some ketchup on top. Place a slice of ham and a cheese on top and top with the another toasted slice of bread.
If you like your toast crunchier, add shredded cabbage between the layers of the condiments and ham.
You will want to eat this buttery Korean toast right away while it is hot to enjoy all the goodness.
By Holly Ford (https://www.beyondkimchee.com)
----Hye-gyoung Ford (aka Holly) is a well-known Korean food blogger and the author of “Korean Cooking Favorites.” Born and raised in Korea, she has lived in many countries. She shares her recipes and food memories in her blog, Beyond Kimchee. - Ed.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)