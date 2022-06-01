[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival
The Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival is set to run from July 14 to 17 at Buyeo Seodong Park and Gungnamji Pond in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province.
The annual festival takes place every July at the summer’s peak, when lotus flowers bloom.
The event features the historic love story of Seodong and Princess Sun-hwa of the Baekje Kingdom with various programs, including multimedia displays and a lotus canoe experience.
Admission is free.
Updated information can be found at www.lotusfestival.kr
.
Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival
The Yeosu Jinnam Turtle Ship Festival will run from July 29 to 31 at the Yeosu Expo Ocean Park in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.
Commemorating the achievement of Adm. Yi Sun-sin and his famous naval battles during the Imjin War, the annual festival offers tourists the chance to enjoy various exhibitions, parades and performances.
With an attempt to promote local art and customs, the festival provides hands-on programs as well as traditional games.
Opening as an online-offline hybrid event, the festival welcomes visitors of all ages for free.
More information can be found at www.jinnamje.com
.
Daegu Chimac Festival
The Daegu Chimac Festival will start from July 6 and run through July 10 in areas of Duryu Park in Daegu.
In response to the Koreans’ enthusiasm for eating chicken with beer, the event is created by combining the two words “chicken” and “maekju,” meaning beer in Korean.
Visitors can enjoy electronic dance music performances and local artists busking, while gorging on the delicious combination of chicken and beer.
Anyone can enjoy the festival, though the purchase of alcoholic beverages is limited to adults.
More information can be found at www.chimacfestival.com
.
Welcome to Joseon Festival
The Welcome to Joseon Festival runs through June 26 at Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
Visitors can enjoy concerts, theatrical performances and hands-on experiences, including making natural scented candles, key rings and more, at the spring event.
In addition to the traditional programs, the serene hanok -- traditional Korean homes -- offer an amazing backdrop for Instagram photos.
Regular tickets are 32,000 won, or discounted to 26,000 won for those under 13.
More information can be found at www.koreanfolk.co.kr
.
Gokseong International Rose Festival
The Gokseong International Rose Festival is runs until June 6 at Seomjingang Train Village in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province.
The annual event presents 1,004 types of roses from around the world to delight flower-loving visitors and offer splendid photo opportunities.
Visitors can enjoy the vibrant beauty of roses from a railbike or take part in a hands-on activity.
Various programs have been prepared, including concerts ranging from folk, classic and trot to electronic dance music.
Tickets are 5,000 won for adults and 4,500 won for children under 13.
Updated information can be found at www.gokseong.go.kr
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)