[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul showcases innovative bingsu desserts



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is presenting seven varieties of bingsu in homage to global desserts at the hotel’s lobby lounge Maru, through Sept. 30.



The hotel will reveal each month’s treats alongside three signature bingsu options -- golden Jeju apple mango bingsu, black sesame creme brulee bingsu and summer fruits Charlotte bingsu.



The golden Jeju apple mango bingsu, which is priced at 96,000 won, captures the flavor of sweet apple mango. Black sesame creme brulee bingsu, priced at 65,000 won, is an homage to the classic French dessert. Summer fruits Charlotte bingsu is a tribute to Charlotte, a traditional European dessert with ladyfinger cookies, and is priced at 68,000 won.



For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 6388-5000.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul launches naturally fermented signature bread



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces the launch of retail sales of the Margaux Grill’s naturally fermented premeal signature bread in response to guests’ demands, at Cafe One on the ground floor of the hotel.



The Margaux Grill’s signature bread is made using natural levain starter created through low-temperature fermentation with a small amount of fresh yeast added. Featuring a blend of seven grains, it is stone-baked to bring out natural aromas.



The signature bread is priced at 33,000 won for a whole loaf and 16,500 won for half a loaf.



For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6737.





Westin Josun Busan launches ‘Ready, Set, Summer!’



Westin Josun Busan has prepared a vegan-concept summer package specially prepared by the hotel’s chef.



With a comfortable one-night stay, the package includes stylish limited flip-flops and beach towels in collaboration with vegan shoe brand Ipanema.



A vegan burger meal set is served complimentary for either lunch or dinner for those staying in an executive suite or other premium room.



The package runs through July 21. Prices start at 230,000 won.



For inquiries, call (051) 749-7001.





InterContinental presents premium ‘Chicken and beer to-go’ set



InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, is offering a chicken and beer set as a takeout option until Aug. 31.



The premium roast chicken boasts an extraordinary flavor due to the finishing touches of garlic butter and truffle oil.



Menu items include quattro chicken -- chicken breast stuffed with four types of cheese and spinach -- and crispy chicken, prepared with butter potatoes and asparagus.



The meal also comes with two homemade sauces developed by the hotel’s chefs. Instead of beer, wine or homemade fruit juice for kids can also be ordered.



The premium roast chicken is available for 63,000 won alone or 73,000 won with craft beer or juice. For reservations, call (02) 559-7653.



