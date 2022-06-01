 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

K-pop group aespa signs partnership deal with Warner Records

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Jun 1, 2022 - 09:53
Girl group aespa performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 23, 2022, in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (SM Entertainment)
Girl group aespa performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 23, 2022, in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (SM Entertainment)

South Korean girl group aespa has reached a global partnership deal with the US giant Warner Records, its South Korean management company said Wednesday, as the quartet looks to establish its presence in international markets.

SM Entertainment said the deal with Warner covers music content distribution and marketing promotion.

"We're thrilled to become a family of Warner Records, and we're grateful to start our new chapter with Warner," aespa said in a statement through SM Entertainment.

The announcement came about a month ahead of the unveiling of the group's second mini album, titled "Girls." It will be released simultaneously in South Korea and the United States.

Prior to the mini album, aespa will put out an English-language single "Life's Too Short" on June 24. In April, the group performed the song at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest outdoor music event in America.

The South Korean girl group shot to instant stardom with its debut single "Black Mamba," and followed that up with other hit singles "Next Level" and "Savage." Aespa's first album, "Savage," peaked at No. 20 on Billboard 200 albums chart last year.

TIME magazine recently listed aespa as one of its "Next Generation Leaders." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114