Entertainment

Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho talks about historic award receiving moments

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : May 31, 2022 - 19:08       Updated : May 31, 2022 - 19:08
Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho (Yonhap)
Song Kang-ho recalled what it was like to receive the country’s first best actor award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival during the first press conference for the film held after he returned from France on Tuesday.

“Very few get to receive awards at Cannes. Only seven out of 21 movies (in competition) get awards. Before midnight those seven films get a notice that they will receive awards. So I was really nervous before midnight,” Song said during the press conference held at CGV Yongsan. “It is hard to recall the exact moment when my name was announced. I think I panicked and had a bizarre feeling and also was very happy.”

Song added that the first text messages he received after getting the award were from director Bong Joon-ho in London and director Kim Ji-hoon in Korea.

“They were watching the awards ceremony on YouTube. I received so many congratulatory messages and so much praise. I want to continue to enjoy them little by little,” Song joked.

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda also shared what it was like to watch Song receive the top actor prize.

“I am a little cynical, so when people praise my work I think about which part was good and can never enjoy their praise. But when my actors receive praise, I can truly enjoy it and be happy,” the director said. “Japanese reporters also told me that I look happier than usual. I really could enjoy the after-party of the awards ceremony to the extent that I could not believe it.”

The Japanese director added to the praise for Song’s performance. 

From left: Actors Lee Joo-young, IU, Gang Dong-won and Song Kang-ho along with director Hirokazu Kore-eda participate in their first press conference after returning from the 75th Cannes Film Festival at CGV Yongsan on Tuesday. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)
From left: Actors Lee Joo-young, IU, Gang Dong-won and Song Kang-ho along with director Hirokazu Kore-eda participate in their first press conference after returning from the 75th Cannes Film Festival at CGV Yongsan on Tuesday. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)

“I think Song won the award not because I did something right; it was due to accumulated work that he has done. I could not believe that he had not received any awards previously,” he said. “If he had received the award earlier for appearing in director Bong Joon-ho’s work or director Lee Chang-dong’s work, nobody would think that he does not deserve it. I feel sorry that he is receiving it (belatedly) with my project, and I am so happy. It is the best award that my movie ‘Broker’ can receive.”

Kore-eda’s “Broker” features a bevy of Korean stars, including Song, Bae Doo-na, Gang Dong-won and IU, and centers on relationships formed through “baby boxes” installed at churches or institutions where desperate parents can leave their newborns anonymously.

The Japanese director’s film hits local theaters on June 8.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
