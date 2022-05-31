Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho talks about historic award receiving moments

Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho (Yonhap)





Song Kang-ho recalled what it was like to receive the country’s first best actor award at the 75th Cannes Film Festival during the first press conference for the film held after he returned from France on Tuesday.



“Very few get to receive awards at Cannes. Only seven out of 21 movies (in competition) get awards. Before midnight those seven films get a notice that they will receive awards. So I was really nervous before midnight,” Song said during the press conference held at CGV Yongsan. “It is hard to recall the exact moment when my name was announced. I think I panicked and had a bizarre feeling and also was very happy.”



Song added that the first text messages he received after getting the award were from director Bong Joon-ho in London and director Kim Ji-hoon in Korea.



“They were watching the awards ceremony on YouTube. I received so many congratulatory messages and so much praise. I want to continue to enjoy them little by little,” Song joked.



Director Hirokazu Kore-eda also shared what it was like to watch Song receive the top actor prize.



“I am a little cynical, so when people praise my work I think about which part was good and can never enjoy their praise. But when my actors receive praise, I can truly enjoy it and be happy,” the director said. “Japanese reporters also told me that I look happier than usual. I really could enjoy the after-party of the awards ceremony to the extent that I could not believe it.”



From left: Actors Lee Joo-young, IU, Gang Dong-won and Song Kang-ho along with director Hirokazu Kore-eda participate in their first press conference after returning from the 75th Cannes Film Festival at CGV Yongsan on Tuesday. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)