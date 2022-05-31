[Photo News] ALL CLEANED UP

A 19th century folding screen painting from Korea, “The Joyous Banquet of Guo Ziyi,” owned by the Art Institute of Chicago, is revealed to the press Monday after extensive conservation work. Jung-jae Conservation Center began work on the Joseon period work last August, funded by the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation.



Regarded by experts as being on par with royal court paintings, the restored folding screen will be available for public viewing at the Art Institute of Chicago starting July 2.





(Photos: Yonhap)



