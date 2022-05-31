 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG Chem, China’s Huayou Cobalt set up JV for cathode production

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : May 31, 2022 - 14:10       Updated : May 31, 2022 - 14:10
LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol (left) and Huayou Cobalt CEO Chen Xuehua pose after a signing ceremony for a new joint venture at LG Group’s headquarters in Seoul, Monday. (LG Chem)
LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol (left) and Huayou Cobalt CEO Chen Xuehua pose after a signing ceremony for a new joint venture at LG Group’s headquarters in Seoul, Monday. (LG Chem)
LG Chem said Tuesday it has set up a joint venture with Tianjin B&M Science and Technology, a materials subsidiary of Chinese miner Huayou Cobalt, to secure a stable supply of key materials for high-nickel cathodes in its latest push for electric vehicle batteries.

Under the deal signed on Monday in Seoul, B&M is securing a 49 percent stake in LG Chem’s existing cathode-making unit in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, supplying essential materials for nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum (NCMA) cathodes.

Due to their chemical composition, NCMA cathodes boast a higher density of nickel at 89 percent and allow a longer driving range for EVs.

With production set to start in the latter half of 2024, the joint venture’s production capacity is expected to reach 60,000 metric tons per year, which can power some 500,000 full-electric EVs.

The two firms agreed to invest about 500 billion won ($403 million) by 2025.

LG Chem said the latest deal is a win-win for both companies. LG Chem secures a stable supply of battery materials amid rising costs, while B&M is making inroads into overseas markets.

“Through this joint venture, we have further consolidated our vertical supply chain integration from key materials to cathodes,” said LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol. “We will continue to grow as a global battery materials producer equipped with both high quality and price competitiveness.”

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114