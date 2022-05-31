 Back To Top
National

New infections rebound to over 10,000 amid eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2022 - 11:02       Updated : May 31, 2022 - 11:02
This photo taken Monday, shows people at a traditional market in Seoul as the government began to execute a new 62 trillion-won ($49.4 billion) extra budget for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)
This photo taken Monday, shows people at a traditional market in Seoul as the government began to execute a new 62 trillion-won ($49.4 billion) extra budget for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 10,000 on Tuesday due to increased COVID-19 tests following the weekend amid eased antivirus curbs.

The country added 17,191 new infections, including 43 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,103,638, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload rebounded from the 6,139 cases reported Monday. The daily count tends to fall on Mondays and Sundays due to fewer tests on the weekend before rising toward the end of the week.

Monday's tally was the lowest since the 5,804 cases reported on Jan. 19 in a steady downward trend in new infections in recent months. Daily cases soared to over 621,000 in mid-March on the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The country added nine deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 24,176. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by two to 180, the KDCA said.

Starting next month, the authorities plan to implement "fast track" measures meant to swiftly provide treatment to virus-vulnerable groups, including those aged 60 and older, people at senior care hospitals and those with compromised immune systems.

South Korea has decided to further ease regulations for inbound and outbound travelers.

Inbound travelers have to undergo only one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within three days of arrival beginning next month. Currently, they must take a PCR test within 24 hours of entry, as well as a rapid antigen test on the sixth or seventh day.

In addition, those aged 6-11 will be exempted from self-isolation if they are accompanied by guardians who are fully vaccinated. Teenagers between 12 and 17 will not be in mandatory isolation as long as they have received a second vaccine dose, the KDCA said.

Starting last week, arrivals were allowed to submit supervised rapid antigen test results, issued within 24 hours prior to their departure date. Previously, the government only recognized PCR test results.

Last month, the government lifted most of its antivirus restrictions, such as the cap on private gatherings and business curfews, though the seven-day self-isolation for COVID-19 patients will remain in effect until June 20.

As of Monday, 44.58 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.29 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.

More than 4.08 million people, or 8 percent, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)

