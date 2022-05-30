[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s “How You Like That” video tops 1.1b views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink’s music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube, announced label YG Entertainment on Monday.



The video became the band’s sixth to reach the milestone following the music video of “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love,” “Boombaya,” “As If It’s Your Last” as well as the performance video for “How You Like That.”



“How You Like That” is the main track from the band’s first studio album “The Album,” which came out in 2020. The song topped the iTunes top songs chart in 64 regions and ranked No. 2 on Spotify’s global top 50. It also was No. 20 and No. 33 on UK’s official single top 100 and Billboard’s Hot 100, respectively.



Separately, the quintet graced the cover of Rolling Stone last week as the first female band from Asia to do so.



NCT Dream’s repack sells over 1.4m in pre-orders



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream’s repackaged second studio album sold more than 1.4 million copies in pre-orders, according to label S.M. Entertainment on Monday.



The album “Beatbox” was released on Monday. It consists of 15 tracks including titular track and three more new songs – “To My First,” “Sorry, Heart,” and “On The Way.”



“The whole process of creating this album was fun,” said the band through the management company adding that it hoped the repack would be a gift to repay the great love it received with the second LP “Glitch Mode.” The second LP sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of release in March and topped iTunes top albums chart in 37 regions.



Main track from the repackaged album is full of its fresh energy and will be a perfect summer anthem, said the band confidently.



NCT 127 delights 140,000 fans in Japan



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 drew a 100,000-member audience for two concerts held at Tokyo Dome over the weekend, said label S.M. Entertainment on Monday.



All tickets were sold out as soon as they became available, and additional seats with a limited view were added for fans.



The bandmates performed a total of 36 hit songs, including “Sticker,” “Kick It” and “Cherry Bomb” It also performed songs from its Japanese albums as well as tracks that have not been performed before.



“We still cannot believe that we’re hosting a standalone concert at Tokyo Dome, the venue of our dreams,” they said on stage thanking, their fans for giving such an opportunity.



It is the band’s first dome tour in Japan, bringing the nine members to Nagoya and Osaka as well. On May 22, it performed in Nagoya in front of a 40,000-member audience, and will head to Osaka next month for two more shows.



Le Sserafim’s 3 members to host Japanese radio show



(Credit: Source Music)