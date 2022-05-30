[Land of Squid Game] Not writing anyone’s name in red



When I first entered my hotel room in Frankfurt, Germany many years ago, I was shocked to see my name written in red.



Although this was the welcoming message from the hotel, I immediately called management to have the color of my name changed.



In Korea, names are written in red only after one is deceased.



Foreigners have no problem with names written in a variety of colors, but when in Korea, never use a red pen to write someone’s name.



By Min Byoung-chul



Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English education. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.











By Korea Herald (

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com