 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Ruling party plans to send peace delegation to Ukraine

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2022 - 11:15       Updated : May 30, 2022 - 11:15
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) speaks via video at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 11. Zelenskyy asked South Korea to provide military equipment to help his country fight against Russian aggression. (Yonhap)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) speaks via video at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 11. Zelenskyy asked South Korea to provide military equipment to help his country fight against Russian aggression. (Yonhap)

A delegation of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will visit Ukraine next month to express support and solidarity to the country amid an ongoing war with Russia, officials said Monday.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok and some of the party's lawmakers will travel to Ukraine in early June as part of the "special delegation of Korea-Ukraine freedom, peace and solidarity," officials said.

The exact date of the visit has yet to be determined.

"South Koreans have been feeling sorry for the situation in Ukraine and hoping for peace at an early date," the PPP said in a press release, adding it will deliver this message to the people of Ukraine.

PPP said it will be the first political party from Asia to send a delegation to Kyiv. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114