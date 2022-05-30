Ruling party plans to send peace delegation to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) speaks via video at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 11. Zelenskyy asked South Korea to provide military equipment to help his country fight against Russian aggression. (Yonhap)

A delegation of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will visit Ukraine next month to express support and solidarity to the country amid an ongoing war with Russia, officials said Monday.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok and some of the party's lawmakers will travel to Ukraine in early June as part of the "special delegation of Korea-Ukraine freedom, peace and solidarity," officials said.

The exact date of the visit has yet to be determined.

"South Koreans have been feeling sorry for the situation in Ukraine and hoping for peace at an early date," the PPP said in a press release, adding it will deliver this message to the people of Ukraine.

PPP said it will be the first political party from Asia to send a delegation to Kyiv. (Yonhap)