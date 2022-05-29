[Herald Interview] ‘Hunminjeongeum’ oratorio sings of how Hangeul was created

A scene from “Hunminjeongeum” which premiered Oct. 12, 2021 (The National Chorus of Korea)





Hunminjeongeum is the original name for Hangeul, the Korean writing system invented by King Sejong the Great in 1443, as well as the name of the official document that explains the reason for the creation of Hangeul and its usage.



Now, the National Chorus of Korea attempts to present one of the most important inventions on the Korean Peninsula as a stage show.



On May 31, the choral group, Klim Chamber Orchestra and Andong City Chorus will stage the oratorio at Seoul Arts Center on Tuesday. The 70-minute show premiered last October.



After deciding to create an oratorio about Hangeul, choral composer Oh Byung-hee, dramatist Tak Gye-seok and director and adapter An Ji-sun spent several weeks researching and getting inspiration about the foundation of Joseon era and King Sejong.



“For about 10 months, I didn’t get good sleep due to some divine pressure (to create works about Hangeul,” Oh told The Korea Herald on Friday.





Composer Oh Byung-hee (The National Chorus of Korea)