Entertainment

BTS members depart for US to visit White House

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2022 - 11:02       Updated : May 29, 2022 - 11:02
BTS poses at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 20, 2021. (BigHit Music)
Members of South Korean boy group BTS left for the United States on Sunday to visit the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to deal with rising anti-Asian hate crimes.

The White House has announced that BTS will meet with Biden on Tuesday to "discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

On Sunday, six members of the septet headed to the US as Jungkook left a day earlier.

After arriving at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport around 9:30 a.m., they waved to fans and reporters before heading to board their flight. (Yonhap)

