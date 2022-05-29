BTS members depart for US to visit White House

Members of South Korean boy group BTS left for the United States on Sunday to visit the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to deal with rising anti-Asian hate crimes.
The White House has announced that BTS will meet with Biden on Tuesday to "discuss Asian inclusion and representation and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years."
On Sunday, six members of the septet headed to the US as Jungkook left a day earlier.
After arriving at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport around 9:30 a.m., they waved to fans and reporters before heading to board their flight. (Yonhap)