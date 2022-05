Former and incumbent Herald Corp. senior managers met at Cheonggyesan, a mountain located in the district of Seocho-gu in Seoul, on May 28, to promote solidarity and harmony.It was the first time the members of the Herald Retirees’ Club met in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was attended by about 40 members, including club Chairman Park Haeng-hwan, Honorary Chairman Yun Ik-han, Herald Corp. CEO Jeon Chang-hyeop and former CEO Kwon Chung-won.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com