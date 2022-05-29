 Back To Top
National

N. Korea reports 89,500 new fever cases

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2022 - 09:47       Updated : May 29, 2022 - 09:47
This file photo, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2022, shows a health care worker on a closed-off sidewalk in Pyongyang amid the country's COVID-19 outbreak. (KCNA)
This file photo, released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on May 17, 2022, shows a health care worker on a closed-off sidewalk in Pyongyang amid the country's COVID-19 outbreak. (KCNA)

North Korea's daily new suspected COVID-19 cases stayed below 100,000 for the second straight day, according to its state media Sunday.

More than 89,500 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It again gave no information on whether additional deaths were confirmed.

The total number of fever cases reported in the country since late April came to 3.45 million, of which 3.26 million have recovered and around 186,110 are being treated, the KCNA reported.

Meanwhile, the North's leader Kim Jong-un "guided" a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) to discuss measures in the antivirus fight, the KCNA said in a separate report.

During the consultative session, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK "made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country and discussed the issues of continuously stabilizing and improving the overall anti-epidemic situation while further consolidating the experiences gained in the early period of the anti-epidemic work," the KCNA said in its English-language report.

The North disclosed its coronavirus outbreak on May 12. (Yonhap)

