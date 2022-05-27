Seoul Jazz Festival kicks off after two-year COVID-19 hiatus

People wait in line to enter the venue of Seoul Jazz Festival, which took place at the Olympic Park’s 88 Jandi Madang, in southeastern Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul Jazz Festival, a landmark annual outdoor jazz fest, kicked off its three-day concert series on Friday. The in-person festival resumed after a two-year break as South Korea scrapped most of its COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.



This year’s Seoul Jazz Festival took place at the Olympic Park’s 88 Jandi Madang in southern Seoul. While Friday’s performance was set to run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., some of the audiences came as early as 8 a.m. to get in a line to reserve the best spots.



Among the 10,000-strong crowd, Weki Meki’s Kim Do-yeon and singer Jeon So-mi were captured enjoying the long-awaited outdoor concert series, dancing to performers’ music while sipping on beer.



The first day of the festival began with Los Angeles-based jazz trio Moonchild, who visited Korea for the first time to meet local fans. It was followed by British singer-songwriter Etham, who was also in the country for the first time. The artist performed his new song, “You’re the Reason,” which was released an hour ahead of his performing schedule.





People watch stage performances at Seoul Jazz Festival at the Olympic Park’s 88 Jandi Madang, in southeastern Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)