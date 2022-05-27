 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor’s N brand cars set for Nurburgring race

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 27, 2022 - 16:19       Updated : May 27, 2022 - 16:19
An Elantra N TCR car drives along the 24-hour Nurburgring circuit (Hyundai Motor)

Three cars under Hyundai Motor’s high-performance N brand will participate in the 50th 2022 ADAC 24h Nurburgring race from May 28 to 29, the company said on Friday.

This year, Hyundai Motor is entering Elantra N TCR, i30 N TCR and i30 Fastback N cup race cars into the VT2 class to further demonstrate the performance and durability of its N brand models.

The 24-hour Nurburgring race is a racing event in which more than 100 cars take to the starting grid and drive through a 25-kilometer circuit for a full day. The race is known as one of the world’s toughest motor racing challenges.

The circuit is nicknamed “Green Hell” for its 170 corners, including a notorious 210-degree banked corner called Karussell, and a 304.8-meter altitude change from the lowest and highest points in the route.

Each Hyundai Motor model has completed the 24-hour Nurburgring race for the past six years, including the Elantra N TCR model, which finished first in TCR class at the 2021 24-hour Nurburgring race. Last year, 99 out of the 121 participants completed the race.

Hyundai Motor will livestream the race on the Hyundai Driving Experience website starting at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

In the meantime, Hyundai Motor also announced that it will run a “Dare to Dream” campaign for motorsport fans and aspiring racers.

Starting in the second half of this year, Hyundai Driving Experience will carry out a driver development program to train participants and nominate some of them as potential N model drivers for upcoming competitions.

“Motorsport is an ideal field for testing technology in the harshest conditions, and the technology proved at Nurburgring will be applied to mass-production cars,” said Till Wartenberg, Head of N brand management and Motorsports sub-division. “We expect that, through this year’s ‘Dare to Dream’ campaign, many global customers will become real racers through the Hyundai Driving Experience program and participate in a future 24h Nurburgring race.”

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
